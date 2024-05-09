Zakir Khan On Elections During His School Days: 'My Maturity Comes From This Early Exposure'

Zakir, who is back as Ronny with the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', shared about the inspiration behind the series, saying: "As I saw or heard other stories, they didn't quite resonate with my own experiences. Surprisingly, when I recounted my college days and life experiences to my friends, they were all astonished. It left me wondering, why not share these tales with the world? That's what inspired me to work on this story."