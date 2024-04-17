Yogesh Tripathi Explores Gwalior Fort: 'Spellbound By Grandeur, Ambience'

"Among the many forts and palaces I've explored, my latest escapade led me to the majestic Gwalior Fort, renowned for its storied past, particularly the 'Man Mandir' and Gujari Mahal palaces. Constructed by the Tomar Rajput ruler Man Singh Tomar, Gwalior Fort is a testament to India's ancient history and architectural prowess, earning its place as a distinguished UNESCO World Heritage site," said Yogesh.