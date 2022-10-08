A picture of 'KGF' star Yash and seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has gone viral on the internet. The actor visited the tactical shooting facility, Taran Tactical, in California, US, where he posed with Lewis along with Resident Evil (2022) actor Ella Balinska. The photo was shared by an Instagram user Ryan Pettijohn.

Yash also uploaded a video of him shooting at the facility. He wrote, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !! (sic)."

The Kalashnikov rifle, also known as AK 47, had played an important part in Yash’s previous blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel constructed a series of high-octane moments around the Russian-made rifle in the movie.

Soon after the actor shared the photo and video, his fans on social media started sending love to two 'self made stars'.

Also, Taran Tactical, owned by award winning Hollywood action director Taran Butler, is known for training many actors in shooting and action scenes. They have worked with actors such as Michelle Rodriguez for Fate of the Furious, Keanu Reeves for John Wick and John Wick 2, Chris Pine and Jessie Graff. It does leave one wondering if Yash is set to make his Hollywood debut.