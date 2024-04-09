World Records Hottest March EVER: 5 Movies To Cool You Off Amidst The Rising April Temperature

The summer heat is going extreme by the day. Recently a report by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that the global average temperature that had been recorded for the month of March was 1.68°C warmer than whatever had ever been recorded in history. Technically making March 2024 the hottest march in the history of humankind. With April in its initial days, the temperature continues to soar even further. If you’re looking for some movies to cool you off amidst this ever-rising level of mercury, you’ve landed at the right spot.
Summer is the ideal time to let loose and enjoy some hilarity. This April, have some fun with titles that bring you back to your youth. Disney+ Hotstar has a treasure trove of flicks that will have you grinning like a kid again. From a demigod sidekick to a downsized family’s enormous adventures, we bring you some of the most popular flicks to help you let loose and chill with your friends and family.
Here are a few titles streaming that are sure to unleash your inner child:
Advertisement
1. ‘Home Alone’ (1990)
Kevin McCallister, eight years old, is unintentionally left behind while his family travels out for Christmas vacation. Kevin, left to his own devices, builds his home into a complex network of traps to frustrate inept robbers Harry and Marv. This funny Christmas classic is a must-see for anybody who's ever fantasized of being at home alone.
Advertisement
2. ‘Baby’s Day Out’ (1994)
Three thieves pretend as photographers to steal a cute infant from a wealthy couple, but they are unable to deal with the child's antics.
3. ‘Ice Age’ (2002)
In ‘Ice Age’, Sid, Manny, and Diego discover a human youngster and embark on a journey to restore him to his home.
Advertisement
4. ‘Moana’ (2016)
A courageous princess sets sail to free her people from a mysterious curse. With catchy songs, breathtaking animation, and a humorous demigod sidekick named Maui, ‘Moana’ is a journey that will make you sing along and believe in the power of pursuing your goals.
Advertisement
5. ‘Luca’ (2021)
Set in a picturesque beach village on the Italian Riviera, ‘Luca’ is a coming-of-age story about two adolescent sea monsters who learn they can become people on land. With its breathtaking animation, comedy, and themes of friendship and self-discovery, ‘Luca’ is a delightful film that will take you to a world of childish enchantment.
Which one among these hilarious flicks is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.