World Records Hottest March EVER: 5 Movies To Cool You Off Amidst The Rising April Temperature

The summer heat is going extreme by the day. Recently a report by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that the global average temperature that had been recorded for the month of March was 1.68°C warmer than whatever had ever been recorded in history. Technically making March 2024 the hottest march in the history of humankind. With April in its initial days, the temperature continues to soar even further. If you’re looking for some movies to cool you off amidst this ever-rising level of mercury, you’ve landed at the right spot.