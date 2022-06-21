World Music Day: 'Superstar Singer 2' Captains, Contestants Share Their 'Sound Of Music'

On World Music Day, 'Superstar Singer 2' captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Salman Ali along with contestants Mohd Faiz and Aryananda Babu express their love for music and how it has transformed their life.



Rajan says, "Music is an integral part of my life that brings me joy. Whatever I am today I owe it all to my music. For me, it is my first love, my passion and now also my profession that I am really grateful for. On this Music Day, I promise to keep working on my music and entertain people with it till my last breath."

Captain Kanjilal says music for her is like meditation and it helps in keeping her stress free, "There is something very magical about music. For me, music is meditation. It helps me keep stress away and helps me in leading a peaceful life. I could not be any happier finding my profession in my passion. I also owe it to my gurus who have trained me to become a good singer."



Furthermore, captain Ali adds, "Music helps in finding peace in life. It has given me everything that I have today and I owe a lot to this gift of music. When I feel low I know I have music with me. It is my constant support and a companion. Not just for one day, but I celebrate it as if it's Music Day every day! Because truly it is."

While Faiz recalls how he felt while holding a guitar in his hand for the first time. "I am really happy to have discovered music in me at a very early stage. I still remember when I first took a guitar in my hand, the feeling was surreal. Today I am on such a huge platform of 'Superstar Singer 2' and it is all because of music," he says.



"And, I am grateful to my captains who are giving me the right guidance and helping me groom my singing talent and also I want to express my gratitude towards my nana ji Ustad Shakoor Khan Sahab who has been teaching me music since childhood," he added.



Babu shares her journey of learning music and says,"I spend most of the time either listening to music or practising it. I keep listening to all the singers who have contributed to the music of our country as they are great inspirations for me to do better and groom my singing skills."



"And being called Choti Lata Ji on Superstar Singer 2 is not less than a huge achievement for me and it is all because of music. On this Music Day, I want to salute all the music legends who have inspired us and motivate us to be great musicians in future," she concludes.

[With Inputs From IANS]