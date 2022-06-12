Child labour is one of the world's most critical concerns that need immediate action. World Day Against Child Labour is commemorated every year on June 12 to raise awareness about the issue and to encourage people to strive toward its avoidance.

Speaking to Outlook, celebrities express their worry and describe how upsetting it is to watch youngsters working in roadside stores, stations, and factories, among other places:

Sharad Malhotra

I was reading somewhere the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed millions on the brink of poverty and child labour is directly linked to it. Act now and end child labour. When I see a small child working publicly that makes me ashamed. There's nothing more satisfying than seeing a happy and smiling child.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Kids deserve to be happy, healthy and safe. Child labour is just not fair. Even at the traffic signals, we see so many child beggars I feel extremely sad for them. Life of little ones is destroyed when child labour is employed.

Amal Sehrawat

To me, Child labour is child abuse. Education is their birthright. Give the child a pencil, but not a plate to wash or clean your cars. Children are our future, let them grow. I feel extremely sad when I see children working in shops, or a garage, or restaurants. Can we pass any law to stop this?

Ayush Anand

It’s heart-wrenching to see children working at such a tender age. I feel helpless. This should not be allowed at all. Having said that, we can do what’s in our hands. If possible you can sponsor a child’s education to the best of your capacity. If not for a lifetime then at least for some time as government schools are not that expensive.

Nassir Khan

It’s very sad that in this world instead of giving children an education for a better future and a better world, some people are making money by making them work. It's very disturbing. This system needs to change globally.

Arun Mandola

Poor people are compelled to send their children to tea stalls, and washing utensils because if they won’t work they won’t have food on their plate. So banning child labour is not a solution but yes we can increase the age limit. Indian government should make some strict laws to stop child labour. We should provide these children with basic education and the brighter ones, who are keen on higher education. The Indian government should make an app so that we have a record of how many children are being forced to work, being harassed and also find out about their parents who are totally helpless because of financial burdens.