Will Smith Accepts Academy’s Decision To Ban Him From The Oscars For 10 Years

Hollywood actor Will Smith has accepted the decade-long ban that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors has doled out to him. The Academy has banned Will Smith from being a part of Oscar ceremonies and other Academy activities for the next ten years. This is a consequence of Will Smith slapping actor-comedian Chris Rock after the latter joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition.

According to People.com, Will Smith has put out a statement, that reads, “I accept and respect the Academy's decision.”

The statement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors states, “The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” However, the actor gets to keep the Oscar, that he won for his performance in ‘King Richard’ and nothing has been mentioned about him being nominated again as well.

While Will Smith did not apologise to Rock at the ceremony, he did take to social media to talk about how his actions were not justified and apologised to Rock on social media. He added that he is not comfortable with jokes regarding his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s health condition.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he said.

Rock is yet to comment publicly on the matter. However, there have been reports of him not wanting to press charges.