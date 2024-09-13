Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?

You know it well. In these films, either the boys or girls from Punjab are uneducated. One among them comes to the village in a tonga or a train after finishing college. Before reaching home they coincidentally meet a beauty or a hunk. A minor altercation between them is not out of the ordinary either. Our character will keep his stuff at home and why would not the person now go for a stroll in the fields, where songs exalting the country’s crops, wells, buffaloes, beauty or historic greatness are in the air already? Anything can happen after this. Usually, a formidable adversary in the form of a local thug (who will never be a feudal lord or a corrupt official), with whom the conflict can start before or after the love affair with the beauty/hunk (the timing does not matter much). Fight sequences and dancing to love songs follow. In the end, goodness and love aren’t going to be defeated; the evil has to lose of course. Or it can also happen that we see a true bhakt of the Lord, carrying on his noble path with devotion. Bhakts are not an endangered species on this planet. The conflict is either natural or man-made — a miracle will resolve it in moments. In this drama, a young and beautiful couple’s love triumphs over all the problems and comes to its conclusion. This is what happens or can happen in Punjab.