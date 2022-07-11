Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Why Camila Cabello Isn't Putting 'Pressure' On Herself To Find Love

American singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their break up in November 2021.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello IMDb

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 6:59 pm

Singer Camila Cabello doesn't mind being single. Since her break-up with singer Shawn Mendes, she says she isn't too concerned about finding a new boyfriend.

"I don't put a lot of focus on it," she told Cosmopolitan UK, reports eonline.com.

"I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year. If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

It's a new mindset for the 25-year-old, who said she used to prioritise being in a romantic relationship.

"Before I used to be like, 'Yes, love, oh my God, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time," she continued.

"I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great," she added.

While Cabello may not be explicitly looking for 'the one', she certainly isn't hurting for company. Last month, the former Fifth Harmony member was spotted sharing a laugh with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch during a night out in Los Angeles.

In November 2021, Cabello and Mendes ended their two-year relationship, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement. Five months later, she shared some insight into their amicable break-up and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways.

"I guess my focus is really on, 'How can I be a well-rounded person?'" Cabello explained to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.

"And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career," she concluded. 

[With Inputs From IANS]

