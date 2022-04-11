When Ravi Kishan Played The Role Of Sita In Ramlila

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan was recently speaking on a Navratri special episode of 'Swarna Swar Bharat,' a show he hosts, and said that he had once played the role of Sita in Ramlila.



The actor said that there was a time when he had to struggle for roles. In fact, there was this one time when he decided to play the role of Sita just to quench his thirst for acting. “Not a lot of people know, but I have struggled for many years and played a lot of roles in my career before I achieved some level of success. While I come from a village which is located near Banaras, and my father was a priest, I always wanted to become an actor since my childhood. In fact, I even took up the role of Sita in Ramlila for the sake of pursuing my passion for acting,” he said on the show.



While Kishan did not have his father’s support, his mother always supported his career decision. In fact, he adds that even today, his mother is always there for him. “However, my father did not like me acting. On the other hand, my mother always supported me. She wanted me to fulfill my dream and pursue my passion for acting. That’s why, one fine day, my mother handed me ₹500 and with that money, I fled to Mumbai to follow my passion. Till date, even during the middle of elections when I am traveling, I call my mother to understand the situation on the ground. She's very smart and clever and has been my support system all my life. Whatever fame I have got till date, all the credit goes to my mother,” he said.

Ravi Kishan appeared in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2013 film 'Bullet Raja' dressed as a woman. The film, which starred Jimmy Shergill and Saif Ali Khan, was set in Uttar Pradesh and portrayed Ravi as a goon. Fearing for his life, Ravi Kishan's character Sumer Yadav resolves to hide from his adversaries by dressing as a lady and hiding in a temple.