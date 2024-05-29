Art & Entertainment

When Neha Sharma Was Questioned On Her Decision To Focus On The Small Screen

Actress Neha Sharma, who is a part of web series 'Illegal 3' shared how she was questioned on her decision about doing small screen projects, saying that when the show came into her life, "OTT was not this big."

Neha Sharma
Neha Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Neha, who essays the role of Niharika Singh in the 'Illegal' franchise, said: " 'Illegal' came into my life before the onset of Covid, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been a part of it. OTT at that time was not this big. I was questioned for my decision to be on the small screen. I feel proud that I saw its potential then and said yes to 'Illegal'." "It stands as one of the finest works in my career. This series has offered me an immense opportunity to showcase my skills and evolve as an actor. I am deeply grateful for the chance to be involved in such a meticulously crafted and impactful show," said Neha, who is known for her films 'Tum Bin 2', 'Crook', 'Youngistaan' and others.

For Neha the experience has been enriching both personally and professionally. "I hold dear the connections and memories earned during its production. 'Illegal' marks a significant milestone in my journey," she added. ‘Illegal’ season 3 also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Ira Dubey and Satyadeep Mishra. It will be streaming from May 29 on JioCinema Premium.

