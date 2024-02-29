When Deepika Padukone Expressed Her Desire To Have A 'Happy Family' With 'Three Kids'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, on Thursday (February 29), announced that they are going to be parents soon. The news of Deepika Padukone's pregnancy has chased away the mid-week blues. Deepika and Ranveer shared the news of their pregnancy with a cute post that has 'September 2024' written on it. Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are all set to welcome their first child in September.
Earlier, in several interviews, Deepika Padukone expressed her desire to start a family with her husband Ranveer Singh.
In 2013, during the round table with Rajeev Masand, Deepika spoke about what she would be doing if not for acting. She said, “If I was not an actor, I don’t know what I would’ve been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots, have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I’m doing.”
Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018. Back in 2019, there were rumours of her pregnancy. Deepika, in an interview with Hindustan Times, spoke about of how society puts pressure on people. She said, “I think it’s sad that society kind of puts itself and people in this rut that okay you are dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi, shaadi ke baad bacche (when will you marry, after marriage it’s kids) and then grandchildren. I’m not surprised (by the rumours), we’re not surprised by it at all''.
“Do we intent on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend to have children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We’re too selfishly focused on our careers, and I don’t think having kids at this point would be fair. We’re not even thinking about kids,” she said.
While speaking to Vogue Singapore in January, the actress opened up on embracing parenthood as she said, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day we will start our own family.”
Ranveer Singh, in many interviews, said that he wanted to have a daughter. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Singh said, “I would much rather have a daughter. I think they're so much nicer, kinder, more intelligent, more involved. I much prefer the feminine energy.”