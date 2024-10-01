What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?

Bhagat Singh wrote a letter to his fellow villager Amar Chand, living in America, in 1927: ‘Brother, my desire to study abroad is destroyed.’ If Bhagat Singh’s wish had been fulfilled, or if he had gone to Russia like other Punjabi revolutionaries, he would have needed to have a photo taken for his passport. You don’t wear a hat in a passport photo; yet, like the photograph with the hat, the face in this picture looks into the future. The photograph taken by the police faces the past. The police use torture to excavate the layers of that past. The future disappears in police custody. Another quality of this Bhagat Singh image is that it is not an image imposed on the people by the state. We have preserved this image because we find him endearing. This endearment will remain unaltered until the end of time. This picture extends a hand of friendship to the viewer. Its direct opposite is the image of Stalin.