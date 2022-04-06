Watch: Bharti Singh Documents Her Pregnancy Journey

Actor-comedienne Bharti Singh, who recently delivered a baby boy, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures on social media. She also dropped a video on her YouTube channel which captures her two days before her delivery.

Documenting her pregnancy and the birth of her baby, Singh looked radiant in the pictures. “Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar it's a boy #loveyou #babyboy #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa (sic),” she captioned the pictures as saying.

In the video, the actor-comedienne gave her fans a glimpse of what a mom-to-be goes through before the delivery of her baby. She also captured glimpses of herself when she was in labour. Bharti shared the video and captioned it “Our baby boy is finally here and he is healthy. We just can't believe it that he is here, this is like a dream. This experience is very emotional and this is the happiest thing that happened to us. That feeling of holding your baby for the first time is best. Please shower your love on our baby, just like you guys do it for us (sic).”





The video starts with Singh saying, “Aaj hum baby lene ja rahe hai”, and the actor-comedienne also speaks about how she was in pain but still went to shoot for her show ‘Khatra Khatra'. She said that the pain was bearable and she did not want to sit at home. During their car ride, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa comments that it feels like they are going for a shoot, to which Singh replies, “Aaj hum Zindagi ka sabse bada shoot karne jaa rahe hai.” At the hospital, Singh talks about how she is scared and feels like crying. They end the video with Limbachiyaa informing their fans that the baby is going to arrive soon.