Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Attends Bappi Lahiri's Prayer Meet With Mother Shivangi Kolhapure

Bappi Lahiri's family held a prayer meeting for the late singer in Juhu on Wednesday. Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her family visiting the venue.

Shraddha Kapoor at Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet with mother Shivangi Kolhapure Instagram

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 1:33 pm

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on February 15th. On Wednesday, Bappi Lahiri's family conducted a prayer meeting in his honour. The event was attended by actor Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, and Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shraddha Kapoor, her mother Shivangi Kolhapure and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor were seen entering the venue.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)\

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri and his daughter Reema Lahiri were also seen entering the event in additional images uploaded by a fan account.

Bappi Lahiri, who ushered in disco-pop and controlled India with a run of foot-tapping tunes in the 1970s and 1980s, got a chest infection early this year and was treated for it. On February 15, he was released from the hospital. However, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to the hospital again. He died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea on the night of February 15th.

Bappi Lahiri was cremated on February 17 in the presence of his family, friends, and famous Bollywood figures. The Disco King's mortal remains were transported from his home to Pawan Hans cremation yard in a vehicle decked with flowers for the funeral rituals.

Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa Lahiri. Celebrities like, Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Bappi Lahiri had composed songs for movies such as 'Disco Dancer,' 'Himmatwala,' 'Sharaabi,' 'Adventures of Tarzan,' 'Dance Dance,' 'Satyamev Jayate,' 'Commando,' 'Aaj Ke Shahenshah,' 'Thanedaar,' 'Numbri Aadmi' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam', among others. He last composed the song 'Bhankas' for the 2020 movie 'Baaghi 3.'

Art & Entertainment Bappi Lahiri Disco Music Disco King Bollywood Singer Musician Death Shraddha Kapoor India
