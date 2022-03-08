Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Pose In New Video, Netizens React

In the new commercial, Shah Rukh Khan is shown strolling around the streets of Dubai, dancing with locals and even dabbing on the city's streets.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Pose In New Video, Netizens React
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 9:22 pm

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is yet to return to the big screen with Pathan, but he has shown time and again that he doesn't need a full-fledged film to make his fans go crazy. The megastar resorted to social media on Tuesday afternoon to share an advertisement for Dubai's tourism.

He begins the video by doing his distinctive pose with his arms wide open. It is then revealed that he is filming something in Dubai when he receives a phone call from his daughter Suhana. The latter instructs the former to go around Dubai and explore the nation.

Related stories

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For 'Pathaan' Shoot, Netizens React

Pathan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Return To The Big Screen On January 25

Shah Rukh Khan To Start Shooting For Rajkumar Hirani’s Film From April 15

He is then shown walking around the streets of Dubai, dancing with the locals and even dabbing on the magnificent city's streets. As he interacts with the residents of Dubai, he flaunts his long hair. One of the sequences has him assisting a bride-to-be in selecting her wedding gown, which appears to be a throwback to his last film, DDLJ, which had a similar moment. He is also spotted with a bunch of young kids playing football on the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It concludes with him attending a party and then returning home, where he receives another call from Suhana. When she inquires about his day, he responds that he had the finest day ever because of her.

Needless to say, his fans are gung-ho over the video. One of them wrote, “BRAND SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK AND YOU CAN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT ," while another wrote, “Its proved Again today Shah Rukh Khan dont need brands…..Brand needs Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, SRK confirmed the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan last week. The actor was most recently seen in the 2018 picture Zero. Since then, fans have been anxiously anticipating SRK's return to the big screen. On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser for the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and confirmed the January 25, 2023 release date. On Twitter, many reposted the footage with the hashtag #KINGISBACK. Deepika and John introduce SRK's persona in the trailer.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Film Industry Film Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police