Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Pose In New Video, Netizens React

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is yet to return to the big screen with Pathan, but he has shown time and again that he doesn't need a full-fledged film to make his fans go crazy. The megastar resorted to social media on Tuesday afternoon to share an advertisement for Dubai's tourism.

He begins the video by doing his distinctive pose with his arms wide open. It is then revealed that he is filming something in Dubai when he receives a phone call from his daughter Suhana. The latter instructs the former to go around Dubai and explore the nation.

He is then shown walking around the streets of Dubai, dancing with the locals and even dabbing on the magnificent city's streets. As he interacts with the residents of Dubai, he flaunts his long hair. One of the sequences has him assisting a bride-to-be in selecting her wedding gown, which appears to be a throwback to his last film, DDLJ, which had a similar moment. He is also spotted with a bunch of young kids playing football on the beach.

It concludes with him attending a party and then returning home, where he receives another call from Suhana. When she inquires about his day, he responds that he had the finest day ever because of her.

Needless to say, his fans are gung-ho over the video. One of them wrote, “BRAND SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK AND YOU CAN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT ," while another wrote, “Its proved Again today Shah Rukh Khan dont need brands…..Brand needs Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, SRK confirmed the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan last week. The actor was most recently seen in the 2018 picture Zero. Since then, fans have been anxiously anticipating SRK's return to the big screen. On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser for the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and confirmed the January 25, 2023 release date. On Twitter, many reposted the footage with the hashtag #KINGISBACK. Deepika and John introduce SRK's persona in the trailer.