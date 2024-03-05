Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Accused Of Making A 'Racist' Remark Against Ram Charan At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala

Celebrities from all across the globe gathered to celebrate the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, spanning the past weekend.
Many stars took to stage to give a spectacular performance and the ultimate trio of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan – took centre stage and performed some of their iconic hook steps. While they also chose to dance to the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR,’ it appears that they weren’t able to get the hook-step of the catchy tunes right. So, who better to teach them than the man who leads the song, right?
However, the way SRK called Ram Charan to grace the stage caught the attention of fans. The South star’s makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, stirred up the internet when she expressed her disappointment on social media, citing perceived disrespect towards Charan. She posted a clip featuring Shah Rukh taking the microphone and playfully inviting Ram on-stage. However, the ‘Dunki’ actor proceeded to speak say a few words seemingly in Tamil or Telugu language, that included the word ‘Idli.’
This action was labeled disrespectful by Hassan, and made her walk out of the event. ““Idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu”??? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like Ram Charan,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. She also commented under the video surfaced, “I’m a huge SRK fan but I really disliked the way he called Ram Charan on stage.”
Take a look at the viral video here:
This was bound to make netizens comment. Many slammed Khan for his remarks. “I’m an srk fan and I’m appalled by his comments. Good on her for calling him out. Hope she doesn’t get Hate from his fans.” Another said, “You don’t have to be from the south to find it offensive. It’s 2024 and there’s no excuse for saying all this.” One more chimed in, “Shah Rukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling ‘Ram Charan idli’ after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career.”
While many called out the Bollywood actor, some fans even came to his defence stating that he was merely mouthing a dialogue from his film ‘One 2 Ka 4.’ The comment read, “SRK used a dialogue to his own movie to invite Ram Charan on Stage.”
The incident took place on the second day of the pre-wedding festivities.