Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Accused Of Making A 'Racist' Remark Against Ram Charan At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala

This was bound to make netizens comment. Many slammed Khan for his remarks. “I’m an srk fan and I’m appalled by his comments. Good on her for calling him out. Hope she doesn’t get Hate from his fans.” Another said, “You don’t have to be from the south to find it offensive. It’s 2024 and there’s no excuse for saying all this.” One more chimed in, “Shah Rukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling ‘Ram Charan idli’ after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career.”