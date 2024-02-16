Earlier, in an interview with Peeping Moon, when asked if he would make remake of 'Dil Chahta Hai', Farhan said, “I don’t know how I will if someone, someday asks me, ‘Oh, I want to remake Dil Chahta Hai. Will you give me permission?’ I don’t know how I will feel, but I just wake up thinking about it – especially at a time where people want something more – that I am the luckiest person to have directed the film.”