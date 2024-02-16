Actress Sara Ali Khan has huge fan base on social media. She always keeps them hooked by posting interesting and amusing things on Instagram. She has recreated her dad Saif Ali Khan's iconic scene from 'Dil Chahta Hai. In the video, Sara is seen dressed in a bridal lehenga and heavy jewellery and she is seen talking to a person named Sanjay on a call. Sara perfectly mouthed her dad's dialogue . In the original scene, Saif's character Sameer was talking to his girlfriend Priya.
Filmmaker Farah Khan shared Sara Ali Khan's video on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Who is this Sanjay, and why has he got @saraalikhan95 so worked up?" The comments section was flooded with messages for Sara. One user wrote, “She proves why we love and like Saif's natural acting.” Another commented, “Dil Chahta hai Part 2 ?” One wrote, ''Whatttt is there a remake or something in the making''. Many praised her for recreating her father's iconic scene. Well, the video is supposedly a part of some kind of commercial.
For the unversed, 'Dil Chahta Hai' was the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. The movie released in 2021. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the movie also starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity Zinta.
Earlier, in an interview with Peeping Moon, when asked if he would make remake of 'Dil Chahta Hai', Farhan said, “I don’t know how I will if someone, someday asks me, ‘Oh, I want to remake Dil Chahta Hai. Will you give me permission?’ I don’t know how I will feel, but I just wake up thinking about it – especially at a time where people want something more – that I am the luckiest person to have directed the film.”
Coming back to Sara, work-wise, she has 'Ae Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak' as upcoming releases.