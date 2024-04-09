Watch: Salman Khan-B Praak Sing 'Animal' Song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' At Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani will turn a year older tomorrow, April 10. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reached Gujarat's Jamnagar before the grand birthday bash. Salman was spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport on Tuesday. The actor was in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Khan was accompanied by his manager, Jordy Patel, and bodyguard, Shera. Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry have also arrived for the bash.
Earlier, there were reports that singer B Praak would perform at Anant's birthday party. A video of Salman with B Praak singing 'Animal' song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' has gone viral on social media. It is a hit song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The song was originally crooned by Praak in the film.
Advertisement
Watch the viral video here.
Talking about Anant Ambani's birthday bash, glimpses from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media. A fan page of the Ambanis gave a sneak-peek into the venue where a huge LED light illuminated Anant's 29th birthday party. The light featured 'AMA 29', and it was behind the Anant's birthday cake.
In March this year, the Ambanis hosted a three-day grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The festivities started from March 1 and ended on March 3. It was a star-studded event where the who's who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt among others graced it.
Advertisement
One of the main highlights of the three-day event was the dance performance of the three Khans. Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir grooved to 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.