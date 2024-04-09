Art & Entertainment

Watch: Salman Khan-B Praak Sing 'Animal' Song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' At Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

Salman Khan looked dashing in a black tee and denim pants. He crooned 'Animal' song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' with B Praak.

Advertisement

Instagram
Salman Khan and B Praak attend Anant Ambani's birthday bash Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani will turn a year older tomorrow, April 10. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reached Gujarat's Jamnagar before the grand birthday bash. Salman was spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport on Tuesday. The actor was in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Khan was accompanied by his manager, Jordy Patel, and bodyguard, Shera. Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry have also arrived for the bash.

Earlier, there were reports that singer B Praak would perform at Anant's birthday party. A video of Salman with B Praak singing 'Animal' song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' has gone viral on social media. It is a hit song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The song was originally crooned by Praak in the film.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here.

Talking about Anant Ambani's birthday bash, glimpses from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media. A fan page of the Ambanis gave a sneak-peek into the venue where a huge LED light illuminated Anant's 29th birthday party. The light featured 'AMA 29', and it was behind the Anant's birthday cake.

In March this year, the Ambanis hosted a three-day grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The festivities started from March 1 and ended on March 3. It was a star-studded event where the who's who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt among others graced it.

Advertisement

One of the main highlights of the three-day event was the dance performance of the three Khans. Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir grooved to 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him