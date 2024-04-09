Watch: Salman Khan-B Praak Sing 'Animal' Song 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' At Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani will turn a year older tomorrow, April 10. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reached Gujarat's Jamnagar before the grand birthday bash. Salman was spotted arriving at Jamnagar airport on Tuesday. The actor was in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Khan was accompanied by his manager, Jordy Patel, and bodyguard, Shera. Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and close friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry have also arrived for the bash.