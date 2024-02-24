Watch: Naseeruddin Shah Loses His Cool And Yells At Fans Asking Him For Selfies

Actor Naseeruddin Shah was spotted at the Delhi airport where he was seen shouting at his fans. Shah lost his cool when fans asked him for selfies. The video of the actor lashing out at his fans has gone viral on social media. While some were in support of the actor, some slammed him for his rude behaviour towards the public.
In the video, Naseeruddin Shah was not seen in a good mood. As soon as fans saw him at the airport, they approached him and tried to click selfies with the 'Masoom' actor. This made him angry and he was heard saying, “Mood kharab kardiya aap logo ne. Samajhte nahi hain aap log ek dafa baat ki jaaye (You have spoiled my mood. You don't understand when told once).” He was seen walking and exiting the Delhi airport. The actor was later seen inside his car.
Watch the viral video here.
One user wrote, ''Very rude behavior. He must not forget that his stardom is coz of audience'' while another wrote, ''We should stop giving importance to such actors''. One wrote, ''This is absolutely wrong on his part See Amitabh bachchan he is so humble''. ''Poor behaviour Mr Shah... no need to throw attitude....be humble and walk away,'' wrote one user.
While many defended Shah as one wrote, ''He’s a fantastic actor who has never cared about stardom, for all those of you who think that every actor does it for fame. Unlike your favourite “stars”, some of these actors are really about acting and good films'' while one commented, ''It's his age nothing else 🙊 leave him alone''.
On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in 'Ul Jalool Ishq' that also stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. It will be directed by Vibhu Puri. He will also be seen in 'Showtime' that has Emraan Hashmi.