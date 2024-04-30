Babil Khan has always been in the news for the kind of versatile films that he chooses. Not just his films, but the actor also wins hearts with his kind gestures. Recently, he turned heads when he donated Rs 50,000 to a YouTuber who manages the water crisis in Palghar. The video has gone viral on social media and fans are talking about Khan’s donation.
In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Babil Khan is seen transferring the donation amount to YouTuber Prem Kumar from his phone. The YouTuber is on a mission to address the water crisis in Jawhar Taluka, Palghar district, which is 100 kilometers away from Mumbai. The actor can be heard saying, “Mera naam likhne ki zaroorat nahi hai, tu acha kaam kar raha hai (No need to mention my name, you’re doing great work).”
Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has fetched over 14K likes. Prem Kumar, who goes by the name YouNick Viral Vlogs, commented on the video and thanked Khan. He said, “Dear Babil Khan, I can't thank you enough for your incredible support. Your generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai Village. Your donation of 50k rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your kindness is making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thank you for being a shining example of compassion and empathy. Your support gives us hope for a better tomorrow.” Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Man with zero haters.” A second fan wrote, “Real hero.” A third fan commented, “Same like father like son.”
Babil Khan made his debut with ‘Qala’ where he shared the screen with Triptii Dimri. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘The Railway Men.’