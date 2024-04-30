The video has fetched over 14K likes. Prem Kumar, who goes by the name YouNick Viral Vlogs, commented on the video and thanked Khan. He said, “Dear Babil Khan, I can't thank you enough for your incredible support. Your generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai Village. Your donation of 50k rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your kindness is making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thank you for being a shining example of compassion and empathy. Your support gives us hope for a better tomorrow.” Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Man with zero haters.” A second fan wrote, “Real hero.” A third fan commented, “Same like father like son.”