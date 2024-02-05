Watch: Akshay Kumar Makes Singing Debut With Devotional Song ‘Shambhu’, Says 'Shiva Is The Be-All And End-All'

Being part of the track, the actor said in a statement that he has been a Shiva fan for the longest time. The statement read as, “Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time I have been a Shiva bhakt but lately, my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper. I feel he is the power, he is the love, he is the help we all need, he is the saviour, he is the surrender we all look to surrender to, he is the be-all and end-all. With this song, I just offer a droplet that I am to the infinite consciousness that Shiva is! Jai Shri Mahakaal.”