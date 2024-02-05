Watch: Akshay Kumar Makes Singing Debut With Devotional Song ‘Shambhu’, Says 'Shiva Is The Be-All And End-All'

Akshay Kumar is the latest actor to make his singing debut, and has unveiled his devotional track, titled ‘Shambhu’. The Lord Shiva anthem is crooned by Akshay Kumar himself along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose.
Akshay Kumar, on Monday, unveiled the music video of his devotional track ‘Shambhu’, for which he has lent his voice.
Being part of the track, the actor said in a statement that he has been a Shiva fan for the longest time. The statement read as, “Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time I have been a Shiva bhakt but lately, my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper. I feel he is the power, he is the love, he is the help we all need, he is the saviour, he is the surrender we all look to surrender to, he is the be-all and end-all. With this song, I just offer a droplet that I am to the infinite consciousness that Shiva is! Jai Shri Mahakaal.”
In the song, Akshay is seen in an avatar of Lord Shiva’s devotee, with sacred Tripundra tilak, and symbolic tattoos. With long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand, the actor is seen dancing with deep devotion. Check it out here:
The song was released on February 5, and it aims to resonate with devotees who wish to have a spiritual and uplifting musical experience. 'Shambhu' will be available exclusively on Times Music.
On collaborating with Akshay, Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on this divine musical venture. “Shambhu” is not just a song; it’s an extraordinary blend of audio and cinematic visual experience.”
Work wise, the actor has wrapped up the shooting for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which also stars Tiger Shroff.