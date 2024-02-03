Akshay Kumar Embraces Devotional Avatar As He Lends Voice To 'Shambhu'

Akshay Kumar on Saturday unveiled the motion poster of a soul-stirring music video titled 'Shambhu’, sung by the actor himself, which showcases the superstar’s transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating reverence for Lord Shiva.

Dressed in traditional attire, Akshay embraces the essence of a Shiv Bhakt in this unseen avatar with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and a portrayal reflecting deep devotion.

The motion poster captures the divine aura with long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand.