Akshay Kumar: I Have Been A Shiva Bhakt For The Longest Time

Akshay, who played Lord Shiva in the 2023 film ‘OMG 2’, said: “Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time I have been a Shiva bhakt but lately my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper.”

The action star says that Lord Shiva is the power, love and is the help when needed.