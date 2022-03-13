Watch: After Reports Of Rift, Akshay Kumar Promotes 'Bachhan Pandey' On Kapil Sharma's Show

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gave comedian, host Kapil Sharma kisses on his cheek and gave him tight hugs as he appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

In a new promo shared on Twitter by Sony TV, actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi appear alongside Akshay Kumar on the show. The stars are promoting their upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey.' The stars will appear in a Holi-themed episode of the comedy show.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar was upset with Kapil Sharma last month and opted not to promote 'Bachchhan Paandey' on the show. Later, Sharma clarified that the concerns with Kumar had been resolved.

In the new video on Twitter, Akshay Kumar said, "Is Holi ka na ek side effect bhi hai (There is a side effect of his Holi celebrations)." Special guest Archana Puran Singh then asked what it was. Akshay continued, "Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai. Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai (The faces of those you don't like to see, even they apply colour on you and hug you and kiss you)."

. @KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! 🤣 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/QddWK278Lc — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

Following this, Kumar was seen rushing towards Sharma, holding him tightly and kissing him on the cheek. Sharma made a funny expression and pointed at Kumar while laughing uncontrollably. 'Holi Mubarak (Happy Holi),' Kumar also said to Sharma.

In another video, Kumar said, "Kuch log toh rang lagane k liye aese peeche ajate hai jaese badla lerahe ho (Some people apply colours as if they are taking revenge from you)." He then showed that people applied colours on the face, neck, and arms. He also said while imitating people, "Daanth tak ghis dete hai (They even apply colour on teeth)."

. @akshaykumar ji, ye Holi hai yaa daant manjan ka tyohaar? 🤣 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/lqJ2KoPvWe — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

Kumar recently posted a video clip from the set of The Kapil Sharma Show in which he and Sharma called each other 'bewafa (unfaithful).' Kumar captioned the post after sharing the video, “Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma. Aur aapki (We all have an unfaithful person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma, who is yours)? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa .”

In the video, Sharma, standing next to Kumar, said, “Bewafa ka matlab hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey (An unfaithful person is someone who breaks your heart when you least expect it).” Kumar then said, “Bewafa koi bhi ho skta hai, dost bhi, host bhi (pointing toward Sharma), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi (Anyone can be faithful, your uncles, aunts, friends, show's hosts or your niece).” Sharma responded, “Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Kumar), etc (Your boss, your partner, junior, senior anyone can be unfaithful).”

After reports of a split between them, Sharma had tweeted, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I just spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you.”

Akshay Kumar plays the title character in 'Bachchhan Paandey.' Among those who appear in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra. The film 'Bachchhan Paandey,' produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will be released in theatres on March 18.