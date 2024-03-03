Wanted To View Topic Of 'Coming Of Age' Broadly: Varun Grover On MUBI's 'Hand-Picked By' Edition

Writer-director Varun Grover, who has turned guest curator for streamer MUBI's latest 'Hand-picked by' edition, says he wanted to explore various aspects of the theme of 'coming of age' through his selection of eight films, which includes "Gamak Ghar", "Joyland", and "Cleo from 5 to 7".

The phrase 'coming of age' is largely used to describe a journey undertaken by children and teenagers, but Grover said he has "broadened" the ambit to show transition of both people and places.