Vishwas Kini On Being Chummy With 'She' Co-Star Aaditi Pohankar

'Veere Di Wedding' actor Vishwas Kini speaks about how Aaditi Pohankar and his character in the web series 'She 2' have a different equation from Season 1. In season one of 'She' viewers saw a complex relationship between Bhumika (Aaditi Pohankar) and her boss and mentor Jason Fernandez (Vishwas Kini). However, in 'She 2' their equations have changed completely drastically.





Kini shares, "The first season was a stepping stone for Fernandez and Bhumika's relationship. Fernandez took Bhumika under his wing and turned the demure and docile constable into a street smart undercover agent. She was his greatest achievement."



"In this season however, he realises that a lot has changed and she is now not the same silent, submissive Bhumika she once was," he adds.



Kini further says how his and Pohankar's friendship off-screen gets translated effortlessly on-screen.



"Thankfully, since Aaditi and I are buddies who share very similar interests, we had a great time on sets. Her drive to go above and beyond for every single shot is palpable. I believe it is our honest friendship in real life that our on-screen bond was translated with such authenticity," concludes 'Luv Ka The End' fame.



'She 2' also features Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, this seven episodes series is directed by Arif Ali and is produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.



'She 2' is streaming on Netflix.

[With Inputs From IANS]