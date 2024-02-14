A

I have been inspired by everybody. Everybody is so different and they have their own individuality. If you open yourself as an artist you get to feel yourself with all the voice that you have on you and everything that the people need to offer. All the individuals have something to offer to you. It’s about perspective. When I was growing up, I used to listen to a lot of RD Burman music and Sonu Nigam. Sonu Nigam was my God and I used to love him. I am glad that we share a beautiful bond now and it’s like I am meeting my God all the time. He has had a very big impact on me to make me a singer. I saw ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and it just made me so restless that I had to play the piano and that’s when I started playing piano. I told Shankar Ji that it’s because of him that I became a composer. Lata Ji, Kishor Da have been a catalyst in shaping up my career and I try to learn something from all of these people.