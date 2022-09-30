Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Virat Kohli Video Calls Wife Anushka Sharma After T20i Vs South Africa, Fans Call The Couple ‘Genuine’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 5:45 pm

It would not be wrong to say that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples on the block. Their fans cannot help but go gaga over their romance and social media display of affection. And now, Virat has given us yet another reason to be bowled over by their love. 

Recently, when Virat was in the team bus after the Indian Cricket team’s match against South Africa, his fans got a glimpse of him talking to Anushka over a video call. As fans cheered for him and the Indian team on the bus, Virat turned his phone towards the window and saw Anushka waving towards them. 

Soon after, the video went viral on social media and in the comments section, several people commented and called them, “wholesome” and “So genuine and real.” One fan also wrote, “I just love them and how they respect each other. Beautiful couple.” Another commented, “They are so cute”

On the work front, Anushka is currently shooting in London for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’, where she will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As Jhulan announced her retirement, Anushka shared an Instagram post for her and captioned it as, “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”

Talking about the film, Anushka had recently said, “I was absolutely blown away by the script. It was an eye opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

Anushka was last seen in 2018’s ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating each other for several years. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

