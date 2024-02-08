Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Shah Rukh Khan said, ''I have no other interest in life. People find it very strange. There's only one interest high up in life... that is to play with children. I love kids, and not in the nice, pat-sy way; I just love kids. I like being around them, and I have three of them. I've really had some amazing times with them. I'd rather be with my children than be anyplace else. That's the only thing I'd rather do more than acting''.