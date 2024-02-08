Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam were seen playing football at Mannat. A video from the mansion has gone viral where SRK and AbRam were seen playing football on the lawn. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants while AbRam was in a printed outfit. Apart from Khan and his son, the house staff of Mannat was also seen playing with the father-son duo.
The video was shared on Instagram by one of the pan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. Fans flooded the comments section with love as soon as the video was posted.
Advertisement
One wrote, ''Wow! SRK spotted playing Football inside Mannat..'' while another fan commented, ''Wah..Dil khush ho gaya''. ''Haaye... what a sight..'', wrote one user, one commented, ''Why suddenly this video makes my mood so enlightened''.
Advertisement
SRK playing football with his son AbRam is a rare sight and undoubtedly, it is one of the cutest things on internet currently.
Advertisement
Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Shah Rukh Khan said, ''I have no other interest in life. People find it very strange. There's only one interest high up in life... that is to play with children. I love kids, and not in the nice, pat-sy way; I just love kids. I like being around them, and I have three of them. I've really had some amazing times with them. I'd rather be with my children than be anyplace else. That's the only thing I'd rather do more than acting''.
Advertisement
On the professional front, the King Khan of Bollywood had an outstanding 2023. He delivered three blockbusters- Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. Currently, the 58-year-old is on a break and spending quality time with his family. We are waiting for his next big announcement.