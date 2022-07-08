Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Vikram Is Fine, Didn't Have A Heart Attack: Manager

It was reported earlier today by certain sections of media that actor Vikram suffered a heart attack ahead of the release of the 'Ponniyin Selvan' trailer. His manager issued a clarification stating that he only had mild chest discomfort.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:00 pm

Stating that actor Vikram was doing fine, his manager Suryanarayanan on Friday clarified that the actor had not suffered a heart attack as was being reported in a section of the media.



Taking to Twitter, Suryanarayanan wrote, "Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect."

"That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest," he added.

It all started with a section of the media reporting that the actor had been admitted to the Cauvery hospital on Thursday and that he had suffered a heart attack.

This led to Vikram's side issuing a clarification that he was fine and would be discharged in a day.

The news assumes significance as this means Vikram will not be present at the teaser launch of director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan', in Chennai on Friday.

[With Inputs From IANS]

