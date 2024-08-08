Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Raaz’ continues to be one of the most loved horror movies in Bollywood. Starring Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu, the movie became a commercial blockbuster because of its plot, the music, and the chemistry between the lead actors. However, in a recent interview, Bhatt recalled that Morea and Basu used to fight on the sets of the movie as they dealt with their breakup.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vikram Bhatt revealed that Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu were not on good terms while shooting for ‘Raaz.’ The director recalled that the former couple broke into a fight while filming for a wedding song. Bhatt revealed, “I remember a tragicom situation where we were shooting for their wedding song, ‘Main Agar Saamne’. There’s this line in the song – ‘Apni shaadi ke din abb nahi door hai’ – and it was during this scene that they were both fighting. I remember Bipasha crying and Dino unhappy.”
Bhatt revealed that he sat them down and asked them to not fight for a while so that he could continue the shoot. He also mentioned that after the shoot wrapped up, Morea and Basu ‘completely fell apart.’ He continued, “I told them, ‘Guys, you can’t fight! We’re shooting a shaadi ka song. Why don’t you suspend the ceasefire for two days?’ And then we had lunch together. But yes, their relationship was falling apart. I’m not the kind of person who goes into the personal lives of his actors. So, I don’t know what had transpired. Soon after ‘Raaz’, it completely fell apart.”
‘Raaz’ revolves around Aditya and Sanjana who move to Ooty to save their failing marriage. The couple’s lives is turned upside down when a ghost starts haunting their new house. On the work front, Bhatt’s latest directorial ‘Bloody Ishq’ was released on Disney+ Hotstar.