The script of the movie was terrible. The potential was a squandered opportunity. The dialogues felt like they were straight out of a daily soap in the late 90s or early 2000s. The characters were poorly drawn out. We know nothing about Neha except that she has lost her memory and that she can play the piano. We have no idea about what she studied in Scotland, where her parents are, or even how long she has been married to Romesh. All minute details that help the audience to sketch out a character have been conveniently forgotten. We don’t even know what Romesh or his father did that they could afford a mansion on a Scottish island.