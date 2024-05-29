Dino Morea’s Summer Fitness Secrets: 60 Pc Weight Training, 30 Pc Cardio, 4-5 Litres Of Water A Day

Recently, the actor installed fitness stations in Mumbai at public places which people of the city can access free of cost. The actor described the initiative as a way of giving back to the city. Sharing the inspiration behind installing fitness stations, he said that he wanted people to have a place which they can access publicly and stay fit. The actor told IANS: “Whenever I used to go for a walk or a run on the streets of Mumbai, because that’s the only space you have given the space crunch in the city, all one could do was run, skip or walk. The streets never really had anything for functional training. When you travel abroad, you see a lot of such stations in public places. I thought why not have something here as well.”