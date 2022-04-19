Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Vijayendra Kumeria Recalls Struggling Days; Quit His Job As A Cabin Crew To Become An Actor

‘Naagin’ actor Vijayendra Kumeria is a big name on TV now, but not many know about his initial days in the film and television industry. Talking to Outlook, Kumeria gives a glimpse of his struggling days.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has been part of well known shows on television like ‘Naagin’, ‘Shastri Sister’, ‘Udaan’ and many others. While he has established himself as a well know name now, he hasn't forgotten the tedious journey he took to reach where he is 

“I would not call my initial days as struggling days. They were learning days,” Kumeria tells us. 

He was already working in the airline industry when he decided to shift gears and enter the film and television industry.

“When I quit my job as a cabin crew, I was quite comfortable to go on without earning for 2 years or so. I gave a lot of auditions. It took me time to get work and when I got the first acting assignment it was for Doordarshan, which was followed by two more shows on the national broadcaster. I got to learn a lot and then I started getting secondary character roles on GEC channels. I got to learn more,” adds Kumeria.

After starting with such small roles and doing character roles, he has gradually moved to become the lead actor in the past few years.

Kumeria reveals, “There was one point in my life when I said to myself now it’s enough and I should do lead characters only and I started saying no to anything other than a lead or what you call the main protagonist. In a month’s time, I ended up getting my first big break on TV with ‘Shastri Sisters’. It took me a lot of time to get that opportunity, but when I got it, I didn’t leave any stone unturned. I gave my best for every scene, worked extra shifts, improved, learned, and unlearned. I did everything to outshine and the hard work paid off I guess.”

It is only in the last five years that Kumeria has started becoming one of the top choices for television producers for their new shows. “After that show (‘Shastri Sisters’) I have been lucky enough to get consistently exciting roles. Today I am happy about the fact that whenever there is something challenging and different in some new project on TV, at least the makers think about casting me. This is what gives me a joy as an actor,” Kumeria concludes.

Kumeria is currently seen playing the character of Armaan Oberoi in the ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’. He has also opened his own production house and has started his OTT platform called Flock Entertainment recently.

