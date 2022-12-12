Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Vijayendra Kumeria Joins The Cast Of New Show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

Vijayendra Kumeria Joins The Cast Of New Show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria has been roped in to play the lead role in the new show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'. He gets candid about his role and how this show is different from the usual daily soaps.

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 5:58 pm

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria has been roped in to play the lead role in the new show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'. He gets candid about his role and how this show is different from the usual daily soaps.

He says: "I always try to take up roles which I have never done before. This one for obvious reasons is different. Not only the character but the look of the character is something that I have never donned. The moment I got to know that it's a Sikh guy who is a sharp businessman who loves his family, I got excited and I said yes for it. There is one more reason to take this one up. I want to dedicate this to my late father-in-law who was a Sardar and like a friend to me".

Starting his television journey in 2011 with 'Chotti Bahu 2', Vijayendra has done a good number of shows. Over the years, he has done shows such as 'Tumhari Paakhi', 'Shastri Sisters', 'Naagin 4', 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha', and 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

He adds what makes the show different saying: "'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is not a run-of-the-mill story with fixed ingredients of a daily soap. It's more about interpersonal relations among all the characters. I think the story has more relatability compared to the drama quotient that we see on TV. I must add that the look and feel of the show is beautiful".

It is a story of two families and how the next generation from both of them falls in love with each other. It is about three couples and how their lives get entangled and the question raised in the mind of the audience is who is going to get along with whom as a partner.

'Teri Meri Doriyaann' will be airing soon on Star Plus.

Art & Entertainment
