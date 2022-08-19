Vijay Varma Reveals The Reason Why He Will Never Watch ‘Darlings’ Again, Calls It A ‘Difficult Experience’

Vijay Varma is not a new name in the Hindi film industry. After playing a notorious narcotics dealer Sasyya in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘SHE’ and Moeen in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’, the actor is back again playing a complex, flawed man in Jasmeet K Reen’s ‘Darlings’. The actor’s character in the Netflix film, Hamza, is a wife-beating, violent husband to Badru, played by Alia Bhatt.

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Vijay has said that his role as Hamza has left him deeply disturbed, and it is unlikely that he is ever going to watch the film again. “It is a difficult experience watching yourself be this man you hate. But I am done watching this film. I am never going to revisit it, I know it for a fact,” the actor said.

Hamza, played by Vijay, is not only a gaslighting husband to Badru but is also monstrous to her mother Shamshu (played by Shefali Shah). Talking about how he’s over the role now, Vijay said,

“What we had to do while making what we did, what I had to see while watching, I have seen. I left the film soon after shooting it. The feeling of how it will be received and all the fear that I had are now put to rest. I am in a good space, finally.”

Last but not the least, Vijay revealed that his favorite scenes in the film are with Zulfi (Roshan Mathew). “Those are the scenes that I can watch without feeling a lot of… I hate Hamza to the core, but the scene where they both are on the scooter and he asks, ‘Is this scent or powder? Are girls impressed by this?’ I kind of enjoy that scene,” Vijay added.

‘Darlings’ released on Netflix on August 5, and since then has been very well received by the audience and critics alike.