Vijay Varma On Process Of Getting Into Characters: I Focus On The Character’s Voice And Diction First

In a recent interview, Vijay shared his approach to getting into the skin of his characters. Recalling how he experimented with various things as a teenager, he said, “In my early 20s, I was searching for my path. My first dream was to become a comic book artist. I spent hours sketching and even wrote letters to Raj Comics. I eventually moved on to video games. For a brief time, I wanted to be a tattoo artist too. I knew I wanted to do something related to art and design. I even considered fashion designing. But my father threw each of these ideas out of the window. I was left with no choice but to run away from home.”