Vijay Varma On Process Of Getting Into Characters: I Focus On The Character’s Voice And Diction First

Vijay Varma shared his approach to getting into the skin of his characters, and how he tries to use their language and accent.

In his journey as an actor so far, Vijay Varma has played several memorable characters and has managed to leave a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. However, it cannot be ruled out that an actor has to undergo meticulous preparation to make his or her character resonate with the masses.

In a recent interview, Vijay shared his approach to getting into the skin of his characters. Recalling how he experimented with various things as a teenager, he said, “In my early 20s, I was searching for my path. My first dream was to become a comic book artist. I spent hours sketching and even wrote letters to Raj Comics. I eventually moved on to video games. For a brief time, I wanted to be a tattoo artist too. I knew I wanted to do something related to art and design. I even considered fashion designing. But my father threw each of these ideas out of the window. I was left with no choice but to run away from home.”

Vijay shared how the key to unlocking an actor’s performance is preparation, and mastering the character’s voice and language is one of the first steps. “I try to sound like the character, using their language, accent, and surroundings as my starting point. For example, for Gully Boy, I studied the dialect of Dharavi, a Muslim neighborhood in Mumbai. It’s different from the dialect spoken in other parts of the city. Differentiating between them is important. I focus on the character’s voice and diction first, and then move on to other aspects of the role,” the actor shared.

Nonetheless, the actor’s dedication to authenticity goes beyond just vocal training, and that’s how he is able to bring a level of realism and depth to his performances. 

In 2024, Vijay has an interesting line-up of diverse projects ahead. From starring in 'Ul Jalool Ishq', to the high-octane drama of 'IC814 – The Kandahar Hijack' to the gritty realism of 'Mirzapur' and 'Matka King', Vijay would be able to showcase his versatility yet again with his projects.

