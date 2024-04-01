In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he auctioned his first Filmfare Award to raise funds for the CM Relief Fund. He said that the award raised Rs 25 lakh and he donated that sum to the fund. He said that it is more important for him to collect memories rather than awards. Talking about this decision, he said, “Some might be at the office, some my mom must’ve kept at home. I don’t know which are mine, which are Anand’s. Some I give away; I gave one of them to Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). We auctioned my first Best Actor award I got from Filmfare. It got a good chunk of money, that’s a nicer memory for me than a piece of stone in my house.”