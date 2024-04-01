Vijay Deverakonda received his first Filmfare Award for his role in ‘Arjun Reddy.’ The film gave him immense success and recognition. The 2017 film made him a household name and pushed his career to new heights. However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had auctioned this award for a noble cause.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he auctioned his first Filmfare Award to raise funds for the CM Relief Fund. He said that the award raised Rs 25 lakh and he donated that sum to the fund. He said that it is more important for him to collect memories rather than awards. Talking about this decision, he said, “Some might be at the office, some my mom must’ve kept at home. I don’t know which are mine, which are Anand’s. Some I give away; I gave one of them to Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). We auctioned my first Best Actor award I got from Filmfare. It got a good chunk of money, that’s a nicer memory for me than a piece of stone in my house.”
The actor talked about the importance of making memories. He said that he is always on the lookout to make memories that he can share with his future kids. He said, “I’ve been this way for the past six months, I’ve asked everyone around me to do it for me. I’ve been feeling like I want memories that I can share with my kids someday. I want to show them everything. Till recently, my phone would always be wiped clean every year. I was always about just living.”
Deverakonda was last seen in ‘Kushi.’ He will be next seen in ‘Family Star’ where he will share the screen with Mrunal Thakur.