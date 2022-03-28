Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Vijay Devarkonda, Puri Jagannadh To Collaborate Again For A High Budget Project

Actor Vijay Devarkonda and director Puri Jagannadh are currently awaiting the release of their movie 'Liger'. However, the duo is already planning to collaborate yet again for a high budget project.

Director Puri Jagannadh and Telugu star Vijay Devarkonda will collaborate yet again for a new project. As of now the actor-director duo is gearing up for the grand release of their Pan India movie ‘Liger’ on August 25. 


The actor-director combo will reportedly make this new film on a huge scale. The film was announced with a poster with an interesting concoction of digits, hinting at the details of the film. 

The poster read, ’14:20 Hours- 19.0760° N, 72.8777° E - Next Mission Launch 29-03-2022.’

The tease has generated excitement amongst Deverakonda's fans, who feel that something big is coming with this announcement on March 29. Further details about the high budget project will be released soon by the team. 

Meanwhile, 'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will see the Hindi movie debut of American boxing legend Mike Tyson. 

Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer in the film. 

