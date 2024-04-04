Art & Entertainment

Vidya Malvade Impressed By Mumbai’s Undersea Tunnel; Reaches Location In 25 Minutes

Actress Vidya Malvade was impressed when she reached her destination in just 25 minutes by taking the newly-inaugurated Coastal Road in Mumbai.

Vidya took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from her car.

In the video, the actress is seen asking her driver if the tunnel, which spans two kilometers and connects Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, goes under the sea. To which, her driver responds with a "yes."

Having a childlike excitement, the actress, who is known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chak De! India', said: “I am so surprised and very happy also…. Mereko bahut excitement ho raha hai.”

Vidya captioned the clip: “Mumbai mei tunnel… I am actually excited. Reached Marine Drive in 25 minutes from Bandra.”

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had shared that he was “stunned” by the tunnel and called it a “marvel”.

Vidya has worked in films such as 'Kidnap', 'No Problem', '1920: Evil Returns' and 'Starfish'. She has also worked in series’ such as 'Inside Edge 2', 'Flesh', 'Mismatched' and 'Dr. Arora', among many others.

