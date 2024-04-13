After working in the industry for over two decades, Vidya Balan has proved her mettle by constantly pushing the envelope. The actor is known for the unconventional characters that she chooses to play on screen. With her versatile roles, she has managed to carve a niche for herself among the audience. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she had faced a ‘witch-hunt’ in the industry because someone had an issue with her.
In a conversation with Indian Express, Vidya Balan talked about how she faced a ‘witch-hunt’ in Bollywood. While she did not take names, she said that this stemmed from someone who held a grudge against her. She recalled, “There was a witch hunt if I have to be honest. It came from a personal issue that someone was having with me. But it’s okay. I am better for it today.”
Advertisement
Balan talked about how this also affected her mother. She said, “You had to see my mother. Every time I stepped out for an appearance, I would be at the door, and she would look at me from top to toe and she would ask if it was okay for me to go dressed like that. Suddenly I would lose my confidence because I would see her nervous. Honestly, it was disproportionate because it was weight on my body, clothes that I wore, kisi ke baap ka kya jaata hai?”
The actor recalled how she was body-shamed for her weight and her clothes. She talked about how Page 3 articles attacked her by dragging her name into articles that were not even related to her. Vidya Balan will be next seen in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ where she will be sharing the screen with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.