Vidya Balan tied the knot with Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. The couple met at a party in Karan Johar’s house in 2010 and they hit it off. They started dating soon after and their relationship is going strong even after a decade. In a recent interview, Vidya Balan opened up and talked about her relationship with her husband. She also mentioned how she was glad to have met him before dating apps came into the picture.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vidya Balan talked about how lucky she feels to have found Siddharth Roy Kapur before dating apps started dominating relationships. She said, “A lot of people even from our generation swipe right and left. But I just got lucky that I found a partner before Tinder and Bumble boomed and I’m very happy about that. Love will always remain love even. It’s what makes the world go round and round. It’s just that people have gotten so spoilt for choice in every area of their lives that they’re wanting to keep their options open even in terms of relationships.”
The actor also talked about how she would have used dating apps. She mentioned that she would get confused seeing the number of options. She added, “I would have sucked at it! I would have really gotten confused and that’s why you can’t blame this generation that is confused and is breadcrumbing. When you’ve so many options, it will be confusing. It’s like when I go to a buffet, I just don’t understand ki kya khaaye.”
Balan also revealed that she is a jealous partner. She talked about how she is also the romantic one between them. The actor was last seen in ‘Neeyat.’ She will be next seen in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ where she will share the screen with Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D’Cruz.