In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vidya Balan talked about how lucky she feels to have found Siddharth Roy Kapur before dating apps started dominating relationships. She said, “A lot of people even from our generation swipe right and left. But I just got lucky that I found a partner before Tinder and Bumble boomed and I’m very happy about that. Love will always remain love even. It’s what makes the world go round and round. It’s just that people have gotten so spoilt for choice in every area of their lives that they’re wanting to keep their options open even in terms of relationships.”