Vidisha Srivastava Plans Unforgettable Date For Her Hubby This Valentine's Day

Actress Vidisha Srivastava has chalked out a wonderfully romantic plan for her husband for Valentine's Day this year, which includes a cosy candlelit dinner.

Talking about her surprise plan Vidisha, who plays Anita Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "While we embrace love daily, this Valentine's Day holds extra significance as it marks our first as parents. I have planned a wonderfully romantic plan for Sayak this year. To me, Valentine's Day is about painting the town red!"