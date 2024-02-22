Video: Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Cutely Poses With Mom Riddhima At The Airport

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara who is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is all grown up now. Samara often visits her nani's place in Mumbai especially with her mom during special occasions. On Wednesday, she attended her cousin Jeh's birthday bash. She was seen making an appearance with her mamu Ranbir and her little cousin, Raha.
Samara Sahni was spotted with her mother Riddhima at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. They were seemingly flying back to Delhi. She was in a jovial mood as she got papped and also gave cute poses. The 12-year-old was in a yellow top and brown pants. Paps were enjoying the adorable gestures by Samara but it seemed Riddhima felt a bit embarrassed. She was seen asking her daughter to stop. Samara also waved at the paps as he entered the airport. Netizens commented saying she is 'cute'. Many called her copy of Ranbir Kapoor.
Earlier, during her appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Riddhima revealed how Samara tried to leak Ranbir's phone number in her school. She said, “Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. ‘Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge’ (Not my friends, but my daughter. She wanted to be a captain in her school and there were elections. She asked, ‘Can I leak Ranbir’s phone number to the girls? I will get a lot of votes)’''.
Ranbir Kapoor shares a great bond with his sister and his niece. At Jeh's birthday, he was accompanied by Samara and both posed for the pics as well. Samara was in a trendy outfit while Ranbir was in black shirt and a pair of khaki pants.
Riddhima got married to businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006, after dating for four years. They welcomed Samara Sahni in 2011.