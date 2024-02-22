Video: Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Cutely Poses With Mom Riddhima At The Airport

Samara Sahni was spotted with her mother Riddhima at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. They were seemingly flying back to Delhi. She was in a jovial mood as she got papped and also gave cute poses. The 12-year-old was in a yellow top and brown pants. Paps were enjoying the adorable gestures by Samara but it seemed Riddhima felt a bit embarrassed. She was seen asking her daughter to stop. Samara also waved at the paps as he entered the airport. Netizens commented saying she is 'cute'. Many called her copy of Ranbir Kapoor.