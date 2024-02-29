The actor also said that Katrina not only makes him feel ‘romantic’, but she also takes care of him. “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right),'' he added.