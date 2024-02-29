Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who got married in 2019, shell out major couple goals. They are totally different personalities yet they are so compatible with each other. In several interviews, Vicky and Katrina have spoken highly of each other. A video of Vicky from one of his interviews has gone viral where he shows his phone wallpaper. Vicky Kaushal's phone wallpaper has a childhood picture of Katrina.
Vicky Kaushal was the cover star for GQ and in the segment, 'Things Vicky Kaushal Can’t Live Without,’ he said that his phone is an essential part of his life. The 'Sam Bahadur' actor said, “Your day with this (phone) and ends with this, and yeah, it’s always with you. We’re just living in times where you can’t think of life without a phone.” He then showed his wallpaper which featured a cute childhood photo of his wife Katrina with two ponytails. It has sent the internet into a meltdown and netizens are all praise for Vicky.
One user wrote, ''That’s soo sweet'' while another commented, ''He is raising the standards''. One fan said, ''Katrina deserves this special treatment'' and another commented, ''So sweet❤️❤️❤️ truly couple goals''. Many users called Vicky 'green flag'.
In the interview, Vicky said, “When you’re married, it’s the ‘us’ that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life.”
Vicky also opened up about his married life with Katrina. He said, “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling.”
The actor also said that Katrina not only makes him feel ‘romantic’, but she also takes care of him. “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right),'' he added.