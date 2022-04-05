Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Vibhuti Thakur’s Number Leaked; Says, 'I Broke Down When People Started Asking For Sexual Favours'

Television actress Vibhuti Thakur's number has been put up on a random Instagram account and she has been getting harassing calls from strangers, asking for sexual favours.

Vibhuti Thakur Credit: Instagram

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:23 am

Television actress Vibhuti Thakur says that her number has been leaked online and she has been getting calls from strangers asking for sexual favours. The actress said that she was shocked when she started getting calls and soon came to know that her number had been put up on a random Instagram account.

The actress also posted a screenshot of the account on her handle on social media, talking about the situation. In an interview with ETimes TV, she said that she “broke down” because of the calls as she has never been in such a situation before. “Yesterday, I started getting calls and messages from random numbers. Initially, I thought it was some kind of a prank, but I broke down when few people started asking for sexual favors. I was shocked beyond belief because till now I have never faced a situation like this."

She added that it has really been an emotionally traumatic situation for her. “Somehow I managed to convince one of the callers and he told me that my number was leaked on some random Instagram account. The person, who owns the account, had shared my number and asked everyone to call me and ask for s*x chat. This is an act of bullying, which is causing me immense emotional distress." 

She is planning to approach the cyber police regarding the matter. “Because of this disgraceful act, vulgar messages and calls coming in, I have decided to file a complaint against the Insta page, which leaked my number. I hope cyber police will take action against everyone, who breached my privacy and demeaned my dignity,” she said.

The actress was last seen in the show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ and has also been part of shows such as ‘Doli Armaanon Ki’, ‘Bandini’, ‘Chandra Nandni’, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, and many others.

