Vh1 Supersonic 2023: Elevate Your Playlist With These Chartbusters By Artists From The Music Festival

As Vh1 Supersonic sets out to celebrate the 8th edition of its multi-genre music and lifestyle festival, our festival fans cannot keep calm!! Ahead of the fest, let’s take a look at some of the phenomenal tracks by artists coming to Vh1 Supersonic 2023!

'SUNSHINE' (TYGA)

The summer-time song Sunshine by TYGA, features Jhené Aiko and the late Pop Smoke. Co-produced by Mike Crook and DJ Swish, this heavy dose of nostalgia pays homage to Lil Flip’s 2004 hit of the same name. Flip appears in the 2000s-inspired video, which also includes a message from Pop Smoke’s mother Audrey Jackson and brother Obasi Jackson.

'HOUSE OF COLOURS' (IDA ENGBERG)

Ida Engberg’s ’House of Colours’ was founded by Adam Beyer and stands as the highest selling and most influential imprint in techno. It takes the tempo up a notch and brings in more of a traditional approach with a tribal spin to the genre. With a chanting vocal at the forefront, this gem boasts a rolling bass that pulls listeners to the dance floor every time it plays.

'BAZIGAAR' (DIVINE)

Taking a classic piece of music from Bollywood and resurrecting it into his powerhouse of prose, Divine’s Bazigaar is a banger that has become a people’s favourite. He mixed the track with meaningful grit, creating a piece of art. The song also features Armani White and the lyrics dive deep into the familiar themes of success, sins, and morals.

'BAARISHEIN' (ANUV JAIN)

This soulful and melancholic track was released in 2018 by Anuv and leaves us yearning for love. The song is sheer beauty, from its lyrics to its composition, and especially Anuv Jain’s voice. Baarishein will always make you feel good, no matter how old it gets.

'FEEL YOU NOW' (OAFF AND SAVERA)

The new-age pop single Feel You Now is directed by Karan Vaidya and features OAFF, Savera, Lothika, and Dheera Johnson. This track, which was released on the anniversary of Gehraiyaan, transports listeners to a world of happiness and joy. This upbeat song is the perfect anthem for celebrating life and setting up the mood for a party.

This edition of Vh1 Supersonic in Pune will also host the finest in the music industry like Anne Marie, CKay, Prateek Kuhad, Luke Slater, Bob Moses, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Vaghale, and many more.