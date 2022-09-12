Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vetri- Starrer 'Iravu' Nears Its Completion

Shooting of director Jegadeesan Subu's upcoming film, 'Iravu', featuring actors Vetri and Shivani Narayanan in the lead, is said to be on the verge of completion.

Vetri Will Be Seen In 'Iravu'
Vetri Will Be Seen In 'Iravu' Instagram/ @actor.vetri

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:20 pm

Shooting of director Jegadeesan Subu's upcoming film, 'Iravu', featuring actors Vetri and Shivani Narayanan in the lead, is said to be on the verge of completion.

The film, which is produced by M.S. Murugaraj of M10 Productions, is a horror thriller.

The film has raised expectations as it is directed by Jagadeesan Subu, who is best known for the critically acclaimed film 'Bakrid'.

Sources disclose that the story of the film revolves around a video game designer who starts to see the characters from his newly designed video game come to life during its launch. The incident sparks off a chain of thrilling events that take place in a night.

Although Tamil cinema has several horror movies, sources claim that 'Iravu' will be different and that it will be an exceptional thriller drama with emphasis on a gripping screenplay.

Apart from Vetri and Shivani Narayanan, who play the lead, the film will also feature Mansoor Ali Khan, Santhana Bharathi, Rajkumar, George, Deepa, Ponnambalam, Seshu, and Kalki among others. The film has been shot across the locales of East Coast Road in Chennai.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jegadeeshan Subu Iravu Vetri Shivani Narayanan Horror Thriller Tamil Cinema Tamil Actor Film Shooting India
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP