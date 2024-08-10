Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam breathed his last today, Saturday, August 10. He passed away after his long battle with cancer. Vijay Kadam who was 67 years old, died at his Mumbai residence.
As reported by ANI, Vijay Kadam's death was confirmed by his actor-friend Jaywant Wadkar. He told the news agency, "He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially, he recovered but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack''.
Wadkar added, ''He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades-long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family."
Vijay Kadam is survived by his wife and son. His last rites will be held at the Andheri-Oshiwara crematorium on Saturday afternoon.
Kadam was a renowned actor in the Marathi film industry. His contributions to theatre, film, and television, are immense.
In the 1980s and 1990s, he earned acclamation for his stage performances in plays like 'Turtur', 'Vichha Mazi Puri Kara', 'Pappa Sanga Kunache', ‘Rathachakra’ and ‘Durit’. He was known for both comic and serious roles. Vijay Kadam also did several Marathi films, including 'Irsal Kaarti', 'De Danadan', ‘Chashme Bahaddar’, ‘Halad Rusli Kunku Hasala’ and ‘Police Line’, among others.
May Vijay Kadam's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.