Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer

In the 1980s and 1990s, he earned acclamation for his stage performances in plays like 'Turtur', 'Vichha Mazi Puri Kara', 'Pappa Sanga Kunache', ‘Rathachakra’ and ‘Durit’. He was known for both comic and serious roles. Vijay Kadam also did several Marathi films, including 'Irsal Kaarti', 'De Danadan', ‘Chashme Bahaddar’, ‘Halad Rusli Kunku Hasala’ and ‘Police Line’, among others.